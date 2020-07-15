scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
‘TVs, ACs self-reliance focus areas in electronics’

"...I know for a fact that digital lenses are made in India which are being (exported) even to the United States ... But I don’t understand why we are still dependent on imported products for such very elementary stuff,” said Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 5:57:58 am
By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 5:57:58 am
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

The centre has identified television sets and ACs among the electronics it wants India to build self-reliance and boost export potential in, according to Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Television is one of the areas identified by our ministry to focus on and see how we can get back. Televisions, air conditioners, closed circuit TVs — all of these equipment, where there’s no rocket science. And I know for a fact that digital lenses are made in India which are being (exported) even to the United States … But I don’t understand why we are still dependent on imported products for such very elementary stuff,” he said at a virtual interaction with the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council on Tuesday.

