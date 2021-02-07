scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Trade in focus: India, EU discuss ramping up ties

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. It was held on Friday.

Written by ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | February 7, 2021 1:07:23 am
Piyush Goyal, European Union, India EU high level dialogue, india EU trade, India EU bilateral trade, Business news, indian express newsCommerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri at the high-level dialogue on India-EU bilateral trade with Executive Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. (via @PiyushGoyal)

India and the European Union (EU) have held the first high level dialogue (HLD) and discussed ways to promote bilateral trade and investments, the Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

During the discussions, the ministers “agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times”, it said.

The ministers also agreed to meet within the next three months, with an objective for reaching consensus on a host of bilateral trade and investment cooperation issues including a bilateral Regulatory Dialogue.

