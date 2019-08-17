‘Top 969 companies added 5.84 lakh jobs over last 2 years’

A group of 969 companies across 33 sectors in the country reported a 5.2 per cent annual growth in jobs over the last two years as these companies saw their employee strength rise from 54.45 lakh in the year ended March 2017 to 60.29 lakh in March 2019.

Advertising

The growth, however, is not uniform over the two years as FY18 witnessed a faster 6.2 per cent growth against a growth of 4.3 per cent in FY19, thereby reflecting a slowdown in the pace of job creation in the organised sector last year.

According to a Care Ratings study which compiled data reported by 969 companies in their annual reports over the last three years shows that these companies added 5.84 lakh individuals in the job cycle.

EXPLAINED Organised sector: Pace of job creation slowed in last 2 yrs Pace of job creation has slowed in the last two years even in the organised sector, reflecting the slowdown pressures in the broader economy. What is of greater concern is the contraction in employment levels in unorganised sector. Against data of relatively larger companies, the CMIE database on “Unemployment Rate in India” shows that total number of those employed across the country has seen a decline over last two years and unemployment rate has risen from 4.2 per cent in June 2017 to 7.5 per cent in July 2019.

While 53 companies in the IT sector added 1.4 lakh people over the last two years, 37 banks in the list added 1.02 lakh jobs during the period. While finance sector that includes the troubled NBFC sector also added 88,684 jobs, the auto and ancillary sector which is currently under stress and is staring at big job loss, also reported addition of 58,131 employees over the last two years.

Advertising

On the other hand, companies in the mining sector reported the highest number of job losses.

According to the report, 5 mining sector companies reported a decline of 24,388 employees from a headcount of 3.23 lakh in March 2017 to 2.98 lakh in March 2019. Also 20 companies in the iron and steel sector reported a decline in their aggregate employee strength by 11,869.

Even as the data shows net addition of jobs across these 969 companies in the organised sector, the report points that the data sourced from annual report has some shortcomings as it does not include outsourced human resources and often when there is mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, the acquiring company witnesses an increase in labour force while the entity that is bought would not get included in the sample due to the absence of continuous data as the company ceases to exist. “Therefore some of the increases may not necessarily be due to new jobs being created but existing personnel moving across companies,” said Care Ratings report.

It further pointed that the companies in the sample are relatively larger ones and “excludes the SME segment which has tended to more vulnerable to the external environment”.

Against this data of relatively larger companies, the CMIE database on “Unemployment Rate in India” shows that the total number of those employed across the country has seen a decline over the last two years.

The data shows that while the total number of employed in June 2017 stood at 40.85 crore, it stood at 40.5 crore in July 2019 thereby witnessing a decline of 35 lakh jobs in the period.

According to the data, the unemployment rate has jumped from 4.12 per cent in June 2017 to 7.51 in July 2019. The CMIE database provides estimates of the unemployment rate based on a panel size of over 178,000 households.