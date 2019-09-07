To boost capex, FinMin asks CPSEs to accelerate investments, clear dues

In order to boost capital expenditure (capex) and inject liquidity in markets, the government suggested large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to “accelerate investment activities” and speed up clearance of outstanding dues to contractors.

Senior Finance Ministry officials on Friday held a meeting with heads of CPSEs including NTPC, SAIL, NHAI and PGCIL, as well as financial advisors of infrastructure ministries, to review and speed up the planned capex.

The review is part of the measures being taken by the government to arrest economic slowdown and to boost growth.

Friday’s meeting was co-chaired by Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and Expenditure Secretary GC Murmu.

The meeting was held to “boost capital expenditure of the Union Government so as to pump liquidity in the market to boost demand,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

CPSEs “were impressed upon to adhere to the expenditure plan and accelerate investment activities,” the Ministry said. The officials also stressed the need for release of payments for procurements and other contracts without delay to infuse liquidity in a time-bound manner. Resolution of outstanding payments which may have been held up on account of disputes also came up for discussions.

After the meeting, ONGC Executive Director NC Pandey said that as many as 27 projects worth Rs 87,000 crore are on stream. He was quoted by PTI as saying that these projects will be completed in three-four years. “We are on track. We are hopeful that these projects will be completed on time,” he said. On issues related to payment, Pandey said it was emphasised in the meeting that steps should be taken to make payment ahead of scheduled date.

Financial advisors of railways, health and family welfare, petroleum and natural gas, road transport and highways, shipping, power, civil aviation, housing and urban affair, water resources, rural development and HRD ministries participated in the meeting.

These meetings come in the backdrop of economic growth falling to a six-year low and other lead indicators (such as car/tractor sales, FMCG volume growth) presenting a pessimistic picture.

The government said more such review meetings are lined up to push expenditure in the infrastructure projects. “Ministry of Finance would constantly monitor the progress of large infrastructure projects for ministries as well as CPSEs and further follow-up meetings would be held,” it said.

Weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s gross GDP growth to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal, data released by National Statistical Office last Friday showed. The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter, with the previous low recorded at 4.3 per cent in March 2013.

While the Centre reviewed CPSEs’ capex plans, it is also working on using the surplus funds received from the Reserve Bank to push up capital investment in the economy, an official indicated.

Apart from this, a Rs 70,000 crore upfront capital infusion into public sector banks announced last month is expected to spur credit growth in the economy. The Centre will get an additional Rs 58,000 crore as compared to Rs 90,000 crore accounted for as surplus transfer from the RBI in the Union Budget 2019-20, for spending in the current fiscal.

Additional capex will happen if the government is able to meet its revenue targets from taxes and non-tax receipts. The steady slide in investment activity has been progressively intensifying – evidenced by a nearly 30 per cent drop in capex by the government in the June 2019 quarter.