TDSAT: No interim stay on Trai direction to telcos to stop premium services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Tuesday sought a day’s more time from the Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) to file a reply to Vodafone Idea’s plea challenging a letter sent by Trai asking the telco and Bharti Airtel to withhold their premium services. The case will be now heard on Thursday. There will, however, be no interim stay on Trai’s direction to the telcos to stop the services on its premium plans.

On Monday, Vodafone Idea had approached the TDSAT against a letter written to it and Bharti Airtel, in which the authority had asked them not to go ahead with their premium service offerings for the time being as it had received complaints of the new plans “violating existing quality norms”.

In its letter, Trai had also sent a ‘questionnaire’ to both telcos and sought response within a week, based on which they would take a call on the whether the premium services could continue or not.

