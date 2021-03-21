Taxpayers can discharge March GST dues with ITC

Last month, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the fifth month in a row.

The Finance Ministry said Satur­day GST taxpayers may use the ITC available in their credit ledger to discharge GST dues for March.

In a statement, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said, “Taxpayers are free to utilise the Input Tax Credit (ITC) available in their credit ledger, as permissible in law, to discharge their GST dues for the month of March, 2021 — the last month of this financial year.”

