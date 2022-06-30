Tax breaks, grants, corridors: NITI in ‘Harnessing Green Hydrogen’ report

In a bid to boost green hydrogen production in the country, government think tank NITI Aayog has recommended tax breaks like reduction or exemption of GST and custom duties on green hydrogen production. It has also proposed setting up green hydrogen corridors and offering grants to startups working on green hydrogen solutions domestically.

The Aayog, in its report titled ‘Harnessing Green Hydrogen — Opportunities for Deep Decarbonisation in India’, said the government should focus on enabling a cost reduction pathway for green hydrogen production in India.

“The current Green Hydrogen policy lays out adequate measures focusing on inter-state transmission (ISTS) charges waiver and open access for green hydrogen and green ammonia production. It can be further improved by reduction or exemption of tax and duties like the GST and custom duties,” the report said.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen gas produced through electrolysis of water — an energy intensive process for splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen — using renewable power to achieve this.

The Aayog also suggested there is a need to facilitate investment through demand aggregation and dollar-based bidding for green hydrogen.

The report predicted that hydrogen demand in India could grow more than four-fold by 2050, representing almost 10 per cent of global hydrogen demand. In the longer term, steel and heavy-duty trucking are likely to drive the majority of demand growth, accounting for almost 52 per cent of total demand by 2050, it said.