Tata Motors loss at `4,441 crore on commodity inflation, supply issues

Tata Motors Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,441 crore for the second quarter ending September as against a net loss of Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY21) and Rs 4,451 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY22), respectively.

Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 61,378 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 53,530 crore in the last year period. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) wholesales to dealers in the quarter were at 64,032 vehicles, down 12.8 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the semiconductor shortage and lower retailer inventories. India operations showed significant improvement against Q2 a year ago. However, the supply chain issues and commodity inflation impacted the margins. Electric vehicle (EV) business recorded nearly three-fold growth and recorded highest monthly and quarterly sales of 1,078 units and 2,704 units, respectively.