Tata group commits Rs 1,500 crore to fight COVID-19, to make ventilators locally

The Tata group on Saturday said it has committed Rs 1,500 crore to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as protect and empower all affected communities. The group also said it’s gearing up to manufacture ventilators in India.

While Tata Trusts, the major shareholder of Tata Sons, have committed Rs 500 crore, Tata Sons announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore in support towards fighting the COVID-19 outbreak and related activities.

“In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata said.

According to Tata, the money will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, and knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “In addition to the initiatives articulated by Tata Trusts, we are also bringing in the ventilators necessary and gearing up to also manufacture the same soon in India.” The current situation in India and other parts of the world owing to the impact of COVID-19 is very worrisome and requires the group’s very best action, he said.

“We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Tata and would be fully supporting their initiatives, and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group,” Chandrasekaran added.

“The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve,” he said.

“Tata Trusts and the Tata group’s companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time,” Tata said.

