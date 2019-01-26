Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The NDA government’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), earned some rare praise from the Supreme Court which on Friday said that it was “happy to note that in the working of the Code, the flow of financial resource to the commercial sector in India has increased exponentially as a result of financial debts being repaid”.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha, which upheld the Constitutional validity of the Code, found that since its enactment, “approximately 3,300 cases have been disposed of by the Adjudicating Authority based on out-of-court settlements between corporate debtors and creditors which themselves involved claims amounting to over Rs 1,20,390 crore.”

“Eighty cases have since been resolved by resolution plans being accepted” of which “the liquidation value of sixty- three such cases is Rs 29,788.07 crore.”

“However, the amount realised from the resolution process is in the region of Rs 60,000 crore, which is over 202 per cent of the liquidation value,” the court noted.

Citing Reserve Bank of India statistics, the judgement said “credit that has been given by banks and financial institutions to the commercial sector (other than food) has jumped up from Rs 4,952.24 crore in 2016-2017, to Rs 9,161.09 crore in 2017-2018, and to Rs 13,195.20 crore for the first six months of 2018- 2019.” The court noted that the “credit flow from non-banks has gone up from Rs 6,819.93 crore in 2016-2017, to Rs 4,718 crore for the first six months of 2018-2019.”

“Ultimately, the total flow of resources to the commercial sector in India, both bank and non-bank, and domestic and foreign (relatable to the non-food sector) has gone up from a total of Rs 14,530.47 crore in 2016-2017, to Rs18,469.25 crore in 2017- 2018, and to Rs 18,798.20 crore in the first six months of 2018-2019,” it pointed out.

Summing up, the court said that the figures were proof that “the experiment conducted in enacting the Code is proving to be largely successful”. “The defaulter’s paradise is lost. In its place, the economy’s rightful position has been regained,” the judgement added.

The apex court also dismissed the contention that the appointments made to the National Company Law Tribunal and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) were contrary to its earlier judgments and the Companies Act.

The judgment directed the government to establish Circuit Benches of NCLAT within a period of six months.