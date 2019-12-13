Supply-driven surge in food prices pushes November inflation to 40-month high

Retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged to a 40-month high of 5.54 per cent in November on account of surging food prices, primarily the supply-driven higher prices of vegetables and pulses.

Food inflation measured by the consumer food price index rose 10 per cent in November, coming a little over a week after the RBI paused its rate cutting action citing concerns on the food inflation front. October’s headline inflation print is 130 bps (basis points or one-hundredth of a percentage point) higher than that of the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent, discounting the margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Economists said the unseasonal rain, leading to destruction of some crops especially onion, may have pushed up retail inflation, but it’s also possibly reflecting the transitional impact of prices of pulses at wholesale level, which had begun to rise at the start of the year. “Signs of this though were not so visible in the retail inflation, but wholesale inflation was indicating this. For example, at retail level, pulses are showing double-digit inflation only since October 2019, but wholesale inflation has been showing double digit inflation in pulses since the beginning of 2019. Although growth inflation mix at the current juncture warrants a further cut in the policy rate, the window available to RBI to do so is very limited with repo rate at 5.15 per cent,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings said.

Explained Supply of new vegetables to ease food inflation While core inflation remained benign at under 3.5 per cent, a pointer to demand-led inflation staying low, analysts expect that over the next few weeks, the food inflation print could be favourably impacted as supply of new vegetables hits the market.

While core inflation remained benign at under 3.5 per cent, a pointer to demand-led inflation staying low, analysts expect that over the next few weeks, the food inflation print could be favourably impacted as new supply of vegetables hits the market.

As per the official Index of Industrial Production data released Thursday, factory output continued to contract for the third consecutive month in October, although off the trough hit in the previous month. The slight improvement in factory output in October to a negative 3.8 per cent comes after the industrial output had slid 4.3 per cent in September. Factory output, as measured by the IIP, expanded 8.4 per cent in October 2018. In October, the output slid due to poor performance by the three key sectors — power, mining and manufacturing.

During April to October, the IIP growth remained almost flat at 0.5 per cent compared to 5.7 per cent in same period previous fiscal. The manufacturing growth rate declined 2.1 per cent in October, compared to 8.2 per cent growth a year ago, while power generation growth slipped 12.2 per cent this October.

Mining output, too, fell 8 per cent in the month under review as against 7.3 per cent in the corresponding period last fiscal. Capital goods production — a barometer of investment sentiment — declined 21.9 per cent in October compared to 16.9 per cent rise in the year-ago month.

The consumer durables and consumer non-durables have recorded contractions of 18 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. In terms of industry groups, 18 of the 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown negative growth in October 2019, compared to the year-ago month.

The industry group ‘manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products’ has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 31.3 per cent followed by (-) 27.9 per cent in ‘manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’.

On the other hand, the ‘chemicals and its products’ group has shown the highest positive growth of 31.8 per cent followed by 9.4 per cent in basic metals.

