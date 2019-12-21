Succession plan: Anand Mahindra to become M&M non-exec chairman

The company said Rajesh Jejurikar will join the M&M board as executive director (AFS), with direct operational responsibility and accountability for the sectors on April 1, 2020. (File) The company said Rajesh Jejurikar will join the M&M board as executive director (AFS), with direct operational responsibility and accountability for the sectors on April 1, 2020. (File)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday announced a major rejig of its top management with Anand Mahindra, currently the executive chairman, transitioning to the role of non-executive chairman with effect from April 1, 2020.

Pawan Goenka will be re-designated as managing director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2020. There will be no change in any reporting relationships as a result of this re-designation, M&M said in a statement. Goenka will retire on April 1, 2021, but will continue to retain direct responsibility of Ssangyong Motors as chairman of its board till his retirement date.

Anish Shah will transition to becoming managing director and CEO on April 2, 2021 with full oversight of all group businesses, in two phases. The company said, “On April 1, 2020, he will join the M&M board as Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, with responsibility for the Group Corporate Office and full oversight of all business sectors of the group other than auto and farm sectors (AFS). He will have direct accountability to the board for his non-AFS responsibilities.” “On April 2, 2021, he will be appointed as Managing Director and CEO,” it added.

According to the statement, over the next 15 months, a number of key leaders at M&M will be retiring. “ … over the past one year the governance, nomination & remuneration committee (GNRC) of the board has completed a structured and rigorous review of top management succession, which has now been ratified by the board of directors,” it said.

The company said Rajesh Jejurikar will join the M&M board as executive director (AFS), with direct operational responsibility and accountability for the sectors on April 1, 2020.

