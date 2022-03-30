‘Substantial progress in NSE co-location probe by CBI’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made substantial progress in its probe into the NSE co-location case where Sebi has found violations of norms by the bourse as well as some of its former top employees, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Tuesday.

The government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have received some complaints in the matter of NSE co-location. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said that during the investigation into the matter, it was noticed that certain stock brokers got preferential access to the trading system.

The Finance Minister added that for lapses in this regard, NSE’s former CEOs and top officials have been held responsible for breaches of the relevant provisions of Securities Contracts (Regulations) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2012.

With PTI