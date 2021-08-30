Subscribers joining NPS after 65 can take up to 50% equity exposure

Making the National Pension System (NPS) more attractive for subscribers joining it after 65 years of age, the PFRDA has permitted them to allocate up to 50 per cent of the funds in equity, besides easing the exit norms.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has revised the guidelines on entry and exit following an increase in the maximum age for joining the NPS from 65 year to 70 years of age. The entry age for NPS has been revised to 18-70 years from 18-65 years.

Any Indian citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) in the age group of 65-70 years can also join NPS and continue up to the age of 75 years, according to a PFRDA circular on the revised guidelines.