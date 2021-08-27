State’s industrial progress testament to positive changes: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while delivering his keynote address at a two-day industry conclave hosted by The Indian Express Group’s Marathi daily Loksatta, along with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), said the role of the industrial sector had gained further importance during the Covid pandemic. He added the industry needed to play a role in helping uplift the life of citizens.

“Chief Ministers from other states come here to Maharashtra and lure entrepreneurs with sops and ask them to invest in their state. Some people do go when they hear the promises. But many prefer to be here in Maharashtra. I am here today to give all of you a sense of belonging that this is your karmabhoomi and by working here you will be enhancing the well-being of not only the state but also the country. Being an entrepreneur does not mean enhancing the well being of an individual alone. We need to take others along and uplift them in their lives,” Thackeray said.

He noted that graded relaxing of Covid restrictions was being done, keeping in mind the larger well-being of the people and the state. “As per the global experience, the coronavirus wave reappears after 100 days. People say that this middle period should be used to accelerate the economic cycle. Some say if you open one thing, then why not the other. Let’s wait for some time. We want to open everything one step at a time. No one will be forced to remain captive. We have to gradually gently remove our masks as well. But if you remove it in a hurry, then there is fear that we will never be able to completely remove it ever,” he said.

He also said that the pandemic had created hardships in the lives of people and warned of unrest and instability due to loss of livelihood. He added the industrial sector needs to step in to address this issue. “We also need to make political parties aware that while they can continue with their politicking, they first need to tell people as to what they will do to address the daily struggle of citizens for food and employment. If there is no livelihood, there will be unrest and instability in the entire state, the country and the world. To address this, the need for entrepreneurs and industry in our state is greater than before,” Thackeray said.

He added that the state government stands firmly behind investors in the state and will continue to do so in the future, saying: “The state’s industrial progress, which is on its way to reaching a trillion-dollar capacity, is a testament to the positive changes taking place in the infrastructure that complements that progress.”