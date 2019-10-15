Spectrum auctions will be done this fiscal: Ravi Shankar Prasad

With the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) unwilling to revise the high reserve price for spectrum for the forthcoming auctions, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday came forward and assured the industry that the Centre will undertake reforms in pricing of the airwaves. He also said auctions will take place in the current financial year.

Advertising

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2019, Prasad said the government was aware and alive to some problems and challenges being faced by the industry. “Spectrum auctions will be done this financial year … We are undertaking some reforms in spectrum pricing,” he said.

Trai had last year recommended the auction of about 8,644 MHz of spectrum across bands, including those for 5G services, at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore. But the industry, which is buckling under high debt, had argued that the proposed prices are exorbitant and unaffordable.

Though the recommended reserve price is considerably lower than what was fixed for the 2016 auctions, they are still on the higher end, considering the industry’s financial position.

Advertising

For instance, the 5G band in the 3300-3600 MHz where the prices have been given for the first time, at Rs 492 crore per MHz, for a pan-India minimum block of 20 MHz operators will have to shell out Rs 9,840 crore, which is seen as steep. For the premium 4G spectrum, though Trai has reduced the reserve price by 43 per cent at Rs 6,568 crore per MHz, still for a pan-India 5 MHz block operators will have to shell out Rs 32,840 crore.

Going by global standards the price of Rs 492 crore per MHz for 5G spectrum is on the higher side as the South Korean auctions which happened last year had the price at Rs 130 crore per MHz.

At the moment, the ecosystem for 5G services is not developed so even if auctions are conducted and operators win the spectrum, they will have to wait for a considerable period before it can be effectively used.

In the last held auctions in 2016, the Centre had mopped a total amount of Rs 65,789 crore, 4 per cent over reserve price, from the country’s six operators who participated in the bidding.

However, this was a lukewarm response as only 965 MHz spectrum got sold against a total of 2353 MHz put up on sale, meaning that only 40 per cent got sold.