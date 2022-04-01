Small savings schemes’ interest rates unchanged

THE GOVERNMENT on Thursday said it had decided to keep interest rates on small savings instruments like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana unchanged for the April-June quarter, despite the RBI calling for a reduction in these rates in the 9-118 basis points range.

Interest rates on small saving schemes are reset every quarter, but have not been revised since the first quarter of FY21. Earlier this month, the Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recommended reduction of interest rates on EPF deposits to 8.1 per cent — the lowest in four decades.

“The rate of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, starting from April 1, 2022 and ending on June 30, 2022, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022) for FY 2021-22,” a Finance Ministry notification said.

This means the interest rates on PPF and NSC — two popular schemes — will continue at 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively. The one-year term deposit scheme will continue to earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent in the Q1FY23, while the girl child savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, will earn 7.6 per cent.

The interest rate on the five-year senior citizens’ savings scheme, which is paid quarterly, will remain at 7.4 per cent. The interest rate on savings deposits will continue to be 4 per cent per annum. Term deposits of 1-5 years will see an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposits will earn a higher interest of 5.8 per cent.

The interest rates were revised for the first quarter of 2021-22 (April-March), having been reduced sharply by 40-110 basis points, but the decision was later rolled back, with the Finance Ministry saying that the “orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn”. The reduction of interest rates and the subsequent rollback happened in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections.

In its ‘State of the Economy’ report released last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) called for a reduction in small savings rates. “The existing rates of interest on SSIs need to be reduced in the range of 9-118 bps for Q1 of 2022-23 to align them with the formula-based rates,” it had noted.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the revision in EPF deposit rates was dictated by the realities of current times. “The fact remains that these are rates which are prevailing today, and it (EPFO interest rate) is still higher than the rest,” she said.