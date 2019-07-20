Simplify procedures to attract vendors: Piyush Goyal to GeM officials

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asked officials of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to simplify the public procurement portal’s procedures and make it “less time consuming” to attract more vendors, especially in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

With the government aiming to achieve Rs 1 lakh crore in GeM’s gross merchandise volume this financial year, Goyal has suggested measures such as incentives for ministries procuring products and services through GeM, bringing in technical experts for specialised products and creating more categories to maximise usage of the portal.

During a review meeting on Thursday to formulate an action plan to achieve the government’s target, Goyal said, “Greater transparency and quality of products must be ensured on the platform in order to get the railways, defence, telecom and PSUs (public sector undertakings) like oil, power, heavy industry to place orders worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore through the GeM.”

Ease of getting registered on the GeM platform has to be ensured so that public sector banks, PSUs, ministries and departments of the state governments and local bodies at the district level are able to procure from GeM easily and smoothly, according to the minister.

“Possibilities may also be explored for incentivising ministries and states who procure more products and services from GeM.

“During the review meeting, the Commerce and Industry Minister also examined the possibility of DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) to provide the services of their staff in regional centres all over the country to promote GeM and increase the procurement through GeM in their areas,” stated the Commerce Ministry on Friday in a release about the meeting.

As per the release, Goyal also discussed ways with the secretaries of different ministries to bring in external technical experts for specialised products required in the railways, oil PSUs and health sectors, “so that more categories are created in GeM in shortest time and complaints about substandard material is completely eliminated.”

He also requested all ministries and government departments to nominate a Joint Secretary-level officer to coordinate with GeM and identify more products and services that may be procured through the platform.