Shaktikanta Das underplays fiscal concerns, inflationary impact

Underplaying fiscal concerns and inflationary impact on the monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the possibility of fiscal slippage has been internalised by the RBI while pencilling in its inflation projections but did not make any specific comments on the impact of budgetary measures.

“Several proposals in the Union Budget for 2019-20 are likely to boost aggregate demand by raising disposable incomes, but the full effect of some of the measures is likely to materialise over a period of time,” the Monetary Policy Committee headed by Das said. Unveiling the 25 basis points cut in Repo rate, Das said off-budget items are for the fiscal administrators to take care of, while on the public sector borrowing requirement, a public debate has started.

On the issue of paying an interim dividend to the government, Das said, “Payment of surplus or interim dividend to the government is part of the RBI Act, so we are not doing anything beyond what is there in the legal provision.” How the government uses the proceeds of the RBI dividend is government’s decision, he said.

Das said the estimates on expenditure and revenue have also been taken into account as the RBI feels the GST collections will go up from here. “We expect GST collections will pick up because the initial bottlenecks and various changes in the systems have been almost streamlined. GST collections are also likely to show better growth,” he added.

Explained Monetary, fiscal policies now geared to support growth The RBI Thursday said that fiscal slippage by the government and usage of off-budget items to finance the deficit are the headache of fiscal administrators, referring to the finance ministry. With the government missing its fiscal deficit target two years in a row and abandoning the glide path for the next year, there are concerns that expansionary fiscal policy could be inflationary. Even as the RBI focused on headline inflation which is expected to stay below 3.9 per cent, the core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel items, is already running high at 5.7 percent. With inflation under check, both fiscal and monetary policies are now geared to support growth.

Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank, said, “RBI following its own rule — both recent history and forward guidance — made a compelling case for the rate cut. Fiscal concerns and the inflationary consequences seem to be underplayed.”

“We note that the fiscal deficit slippage is only part of the story. While the borrowings used to finance current expenditure have increased only marginally in FY2020, the bigger concern is crowding out private investment due to on-budget and off-budget borrowings.

“In fact, the off-budget financing has steadily built up over the past few years to reach record levels. Aggressive public sector borrowings risk impeding monetary policy transmission as well. Given the increasing dominance of off-balance sheet borrowings (such as NHAI and FCI), consolidated public sector debt/borrowings should be assessed for comprehensive policy decisions,” said a Kotak Securities report.

Das also parried a question on farm distress, saying it requires a wider discussion and called for focusing on the policy measures announced earlier, where the RBI cut its key rates by 25 basis points.

The RBI Governor said the central bank will ensure adequate liquidity in the economy. “We are continuously monitoring the liquidity situation and will ensure that there is no liquidity scarcity to any sector,” Das said.