Shaktikanta Das on tax rates: Competitive, compared to emerging markets

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said the reduction in corporate tax rates announced by the government is a “very bold measure” which makes Indian companies competitive from taxation standpoint. In its biggest booster dose to a slowing economy, the Centre on Friday announced a cut in corporate taxes for domestic companies to 22 per cent and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15 per cent, hoping it will kickstart stalled private investment and fuel growth.

“It is a very bold measure, and it is a highly positive step. India’s corporate tax now becomes very competitive compared to other emerging market economies in ASEAN and other parts of Asia. So far as international investors are concerned, so far as FDI is concerned, I think India stands definitely in a very competitive position, and would be able to attract higher investments,” Das said, as per a PTI report. “Domestic investors will now have more cash, enabling them to undertake more capital expenditure. They can invest more and some of them can deleverage their liabilities which will add strength to their balance sheets,” Das said after meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a customary meeting ahead of the monetary policy review early next month.

Apart from reduction in corporate tax rates, the government announced other measures such as relief on the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) payout, the surcharge on capital gains on sale of equity shares and on the tax incidence on share buy-backs, estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually. The reduction in corporate tax, effectively, brings India’s ‘headline’ corporate tax rate broadly at par with the average of 23 per cent rate in Asian countries.

The new effective tax rate, inclusive of surcharge and cess, for domestic companies would be 25.17 per cent and for new domestic manufacturing companies would be 17.01 per cent.

These rates would be applicable to companies that forgo the current exemptions and incentives. Also, MAT will not apply to such companies. For firms that choose to continue with pre-amended tax rates, companies will see their MAT incidence come down to 15 per cent from 18.5 per cent currently.

Explained RBI lowering rates could complement tax cuts by Centre After meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the monetary policy review meeting in October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s endorsement that corporate tax cuts are bold and positive moods possibly indicate that the central bank is comfortable with fiscal implications of such a move. The extent of fiscal deficit is an important variable that the RBI monitors in deciding its stance on interest rates. The government has maintained that the deficit target will not be breached despite tax cuts. It may well be followed by rate cuts by RBI.

“There is a long tradition that the governor meets the Finance Minister and discusses about the overall macro economic position. So today’s meeting was basically that,” Das said. The three-day monetary policy committee meeting will begin on October 1 amid expectations of rate cut to be announced on October 4 in a bid to revive the sagging economy.

After slashing key policy rate — repo rate — four times in a row (110 basis points) this year to revive growth and investments, the RBI Governor had last Thursday indicated there could be more reduction in the policy rate in the near future, in the wake of low inflation and the deepening slowdown in the economy. “When we see that the price stability is maintained and inflation is much below the four per cent mandate and is expected to be so in the next 12 months horizon, there’s a room for more rate cuts especially when growth has slowed down,” Das had said at the India Economic Summit of Bloomberg.

While low inflation has created space for more rate cuts, some analysts argue that tax cuts announced by the government could lead to spurt in fiscal deficit, pushing the government to borrow more from the markets.

Higher market borrowings typically affect interest rate transmission and lower chances of interest rate cuts by the RBI.