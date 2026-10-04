Domestic capacity, reforms key amid global uncertainty: Shaktikanta Das

On the external front, Das said India's financial sector and prudent management had also emerged as strong pillars of economic growth. (ANI Image)

Amid sustained shocks and global uncertainties, India seeks to emphasise on sustained structural reforms, building domestic capacity and competence in areas where there is large import dependence, and continuously focusing on fiscal, monetary, macroeconomic and macrofinancial stability, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, said on Sunday. Das further said that the country stands at a pivotal moment in its development journey and “a leap to Viksit Bharat 2047 is in the realm of realisation”, adding that India is within a striking distance of 8% growth.

“There can never be a moment where you can say that, whatever I have done is sufficient. There is always something more to do but in the current context… The emphasis has been to build our domestic capacity, competence in areas where we are largely import dependent. So, whether it is energy or fertiliser and so many other areas, the government is now focusing on such areas… the focus of the government is also to take measures and to develop long-term capacity in areas where again we are dependent on imports,” Das said while answering a question on day two of the three-day Kautilya Economic Conclave organised by the Ministry of Finance and the Institute of Economic Growth.