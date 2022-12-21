Services sector hiring to stay firm in Q4: Report

Amidst the global recession, India’s hiring sentiment for the services sector looks firm at 77 per cent in the upcoming January-March quarter, with the ‘intent to hire’ set to increase by 27 per cent from Q4 2021, according to the ‘Employment Outlook Report’ for Q4 for the services sector by TeamLease released Tuesday.

“A comprehensive analysis of the hiring trends across industries, functions and regions, the report indicates that India is leading with the highest hiring intent despite the ongoing global inflation. Close to 77 per cent employers (as compared to 73 per cent in Q3) are keen to increase their resource pool in the services sector. However, in comparison to Q4 2021, intent to hire has risen by 27 per cent. Overall, across services and manufacturing sectors, an average of 68 per cent employers (65 per cent in Q3) have expressed a strong hiring sentiment,” it said.

Among categories of employees, the hiring outlook for Q4 is better for fresh graduates and entry-level employees, with 79 per cent employers (74 per cent in Q3) willing to hire from this category, while for mid-level employees it stands at 50 per cent and senior level at 32 per cent. From a business size perspective, intent to hire by large enterprises is at 82 per cent for Q4, followed by small enterprises at 61 per cent and medium enterprises at 50 per cent. The key sectors leading in the hiring outlook include e-commerce (98 per cent), telecommunications (94 per cent), educational services (93 per cent), financial services (88 per cent), retail (85 per cent) and logistics (81 per cent), the report said. The hiring intent for the services sector is at an exceptionally high level for Tier-1 cities like Bangalore (97 per cent), Chennai (94 per cent), Delhi (90 per cent), Hyderabad (86 per cent) and Mumbai (85 per cent), mainly across telecom and financial services sectors.