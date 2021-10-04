Sept: FPIs net buyers, invest over Rs 13K cr in both equities, debt

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers for the second straight month in domestic markets with an investment of Rs 26,517 crore in September.

According to depositories’ data, FPIs pumped in Rs 13,154 crore into the equities segment and Rs 13,363 crore into debt during September 1-30. This comes after an influx of Rs 16,459 crore by FPIs in August.

Most of the major emerging markets saw FPI inflows in September with India reporting the highest FPI inflow, noted Shrikant Chouhan, executive VP (equity technical research), Kotak Securities.

South Korea saw an FPI investment of $884 million, Thailand $338 million, and Indonesia $305 million, he said.

Amid the economic recovery gaining momentum, and Covid vaccination coverage expanding across the country, FPIs are slowly easing their stance and gaining higher conviction on Indian markets.

The domestic equity market offers an attractive investment proposition from the long-term perspective.

Another market analyst said that with an improving macro environment and positive outlook, FPIs are again focusing their attention on Indian equities.

Rs 26,517 cr total investment

