Sensex ends in red on RBI forecast

The benchmark Sensex on Friday plunged 1,300 points intra-day and closed lower by 131 points after the Reserve Bank of India said the projected annual growth was at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak and measures announced by the central bank fell short of market expectations.

Though Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled a slew of measures, the markets were not enthused. The growth projection of 4.7 per cent for the fourth quarter of FY20 and 5 per cent for the whole fiscal was at risk, Das said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which hit a high of 31,126, pared all the gains to end 131.18 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 29,815.59. The broad-based NSE Nifty closed 18.80 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 8,660.25.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared its initial gains to settle 27 paise higher at 74.89 against the US dollar on Friday.

