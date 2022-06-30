Sebi Board meet: Commodity derivatives market open to FPIs

Opening up the Indian markets further to foreign players, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday allowed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to trade in the commodity derivatives markets.

The Sebi Board, which met on Wednesday, took the decision to allow FPI trading in commodity derivatives at a time when FPIs are pulling out from the stock markets.

The regulator said any FPI desirous of participating in Indian commodity derivatives with or without actual exposure to Indian physical commodities can do so through the FPI route. FPIs can trade in all non-agricultural commodity derivatives and a few select broad agricultural commodity derivatives, it added.

To begin with, FPIs will be allowed only in cash-settled contracts. Sebi said position limits for FPIs (other than individuals, family offices and corporate bodies) will be at par with those presently applicable for mutual fund schemes as a client.

FPIs belonging to categories such as individuals, family offices and corporates will be allowed a position limit of 20 per cent of the client-level position limit in a particular commodity derivatives contract, similar to the position limits prescribed for currency derivatives.

Currently, institutional investors such as Category III AIFs, Portfolio Management Services and mutual funds are allowed to participate in the Indian commodity derivatives market.

A Working Group comprising of representatives from the SEBI and market participants has also been constituted to review and examine whether any additional risk management measures, are required to be prescribed for FPIs.