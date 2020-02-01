SDG Index 2019: No state left in aspirant category

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian presents the Economic Survey 2019-20 during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI1_31_2020_000165B) New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian presents the Economic Survey 2019-20 during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI1_31_2020_000165B)

While India is on the right path to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 with no states falling in the aspirant category any longer, the two areas the country needs to focus on across states to improve its SDG ranking is that of “zero hunger’’ and “gender equality’’, says the Economic Survey.

Eight states and two Union Territories — Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa. Sikkim, Chandigarh and Puducherry — lead the rankings in the Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2019. This implies that these states scored over 65 points from 100 across 16 SDGs, including sectors like industry innovation and clean air.

More significantly, no state now falls in the aspirant category (less than 50 points) any longer. The overall ranking of India has also improved from 57 in 2018 to 50 in SDGs, which has been attributed to strides made in the sectors of clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, industry, innovation and infrastruture, life on land and peace, justice and social institutions, where India has scored between 65 and 99 points.

The Economic Survey proposes creating linkages and integrating management and governance across sectors to achieve the country’s SDGs.

