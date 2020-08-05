‘Scrutiny by I-T Dept reduced to 0.25% of total ITRs in AY2018-19’

As ITRs filed increased in AY 2018-19, the scrutiny percentage decreased across the states. As ITRs filed increased in AY 2018-19, the scrutiny percentage decreased across the states.

Scrutiny by the Income Tax Department reduced to 0.25 per cent of the total Income Tax Returns (ITRs) in assessment year 2018-19 after rising to 0.55 per cent in the assessment year 2017-18, the year of demonetisation, data tweeted by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday showed.

The percentage of ITRs selected for scrutiny had stood at 0.40 per cent in AY 2016-17 and 0.71 per cent in 2015-16. “IT Dept is changing-from just enforcement to facilitating better taxpayer services. In continuation of the same,the no. of cases selected for scrutiny has reduced drastically over the years,” a tweet by the Finance Ministry said.

The Income Tax Department did not release the absolute figures for all-India ITRs but a detailed state-wise breakup for 33 states/UTs showed that scrutiny as a percentage of ITRs filed increased in AY 2017-18, then came down in the subsequent year. Also, as ITRs filed increased in AY 2018-19, the scrutiny percentage decreased across the states.

State-wise data showed that Telangana’s scrutiny percentage increased to 0.94 per cent of 1.58 lakh ITRs filed in AY 2017-18 from 0.64 per cent of 1.54 lakh ITRs filed in AY 2016-17. Then the scrutiny percentage for Telangana, which has 11.07 lakh PAN holders, came down to 0.5 per cent in AY 2018-19 (1.84 ITRs filed).

Tamil Nadu’s data showed the scrutiny percentage rising to 0.66 per cent in AY 2017-18 (33.77 lakh ITRs filed) from 0.48 per cent in AY 2016-17 (32.15 lakh ITRs filed). In AY 2018-19, the scrutiny percentage came down to 0.30 per cent of 40.72 lakh ITRs filed.

Scrutiny percentage for Gujarat reduced to 0.23 per cent in AY 2018-19 from AY 0.44 per cent, for Delhi to 0.52 per cent in AY 2018-19 from 0.81 per cent in AY 2017-18, for Uttar Pradesh to 0.13 per cent from 0.45 per cent and for West Bengal to 0.25 per cent in AY 2018-19 from 0.59 per cent in AY 2017-18.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd