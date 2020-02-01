SBI Q3 net rises 41% on lower NPAs, provisioning

The bank showed an improvement on the asset quality front. Gross NPAs fell to 6.94 per cent (Rs 159,661 crore) of the gross advances as of December 2019 from 8.71 per cent (Rs 187,765 crore) in the same period a year ago. The bank showed an improvement on the asset quality front. Gross NPAs fell to 6.94 per cent (Rs 159,661 crore) of the gross advances as of December 2019 from 8.71 per cent (Rs 187,765 crore) in the same period a year ago.

State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest lender, on Friday reported a 41.2 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,583 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019, compared to Rs 3,955 crore in the same period a year ago, as the bank witnessed a fall in bad loans and provisions. This is also the highest ever quarterly net profit recorded by the bank, SBI said.

The bank’s Rs 7,000-crore exposure to troubled DHFL slipped into the non-performing asset (NPA) status during the quarter. Of SBI’s Rs 37,793-crore exposure to the telecom sector, Rs 9,168 crore has turned NPA. The power sector NPAs were Rs 21,936 crore of an exposure of Rs 199,194 crore.

Total income of the bank rose to Rs 76,798 crore as against Rs 70,312 crore in same period of 2018-19. During the quarter under review, the bank exercised the option of lower tax rate, taking a one-time hit of Rs 1,333 crore. “Excluding the impact of this one-time additional hit, net profit in Q3FY20 would have been Rs 6,916 crore against Rs 3,955 crore in Q3FY19,” SBI said.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 41 per cent to Rs 6,797.25 crore in the October-December quarter this fiscal, compared to Rs 4,823.29 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated income rose to Rs 95,384.28 crore in the third quarter from Rs 84,390.14 crore in October-December 2018-19, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank showed an improvement on the asset quality front. Gross NPAs fell to 6.94 per cent (Rs 159,661 crore) of the gross advances as of December 2019 from 8.71 per cent (Rs 187,765 crore) in the same period a year ago. Net NPAs dropped to 2.65 per cent from 3.95 per cent.

The public sector lender’s retail sector NPAs were Rs 62,507 crore; SMEs, Rs 26,054 crore, agriculture, Rs 28,932 crore; and corporates, Rs 93,743 crore. Net interest income grew by 22.42 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, and 12.92 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Domestic net interest margin improved to 3.59 per cent in Q3FY20, seeing a rise of 62 basis points (bps) y-o-y and 37 bps sequentially. Slippages of Rs 16,525 crore included exposure to a large housing finance company — DHFL — at around Rs 7,000 crore, SBI said.

Provisioning for bad loans (standalone) too came down to Rs 8,193.06 crore for third quarter of FY20, from Rs 13,970.82 crore parked aside in year-ago period. Provision coverage ratio has improved to 81.73 per cent, up 710 bps on a year-on-year basis and 50 bps from the September quarter. SBI shares closed 2.53 per cent higher at Rs 318.55 on the BSE.

