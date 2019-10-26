SBI net up 219% on asset quality, insurance stake sale

Riding high on an improvement in asset quality and gains from stake sale in a subsidiary, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank, on Friday posted a 219 per cent jump in the net profit for the September quarter at Rs 3,012 crore, as against Rs 945 crore in the same period of last year. The bank made a Rs 3,500-crore profit from stake sale in SBI Life Insurance. This was fully used to provide for two potential cases of stress that the bank is staring at, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

The bank has also set aside Rs 2,600 crore for a power account where restructuring has failed, while Rs 900 crore will be utilised for a potential loss towards an exposure to a mortgage lender currently in stress.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to Rs 161,636 crore (7.19 per cent of advances) from Rs 205,864 crore (9.95 per cent) a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) rose to 3.22 per cent from 2.80 per cent.

SBI’s overall provisions for bad assets inched up to Rs 11,040 crore from Rs 10,184 crore, helping the bottomline.

The bank has made a write-off of Rs 12,000 crore in the September quarter and Rs 16,000 crore in the June quarter. The total write-off in the previous fiscal (2018-19) was Rs 58,000 crore, taking total write-offs to Rs 86,000 crore in the last six quarters. “You can’t call it write-off … this amount has gone from on-balance sheet to off-balance sheet,” Kumar said at a media conference call.

He said the bank has already classified its Rs 1,200-crore exposure to a power project as an NPA, but will commit another Rs 2,600 crore to the same account to honour a letter of credit. However, the bank has already made full provision this upcoming drawdown.

Meanwhile, part of the Rs 16,822-crore stressed accounts, which are standard now, will slip into NPAs in the next two quarters, but the slippages will be within the Rs 32,000-crore range, he said.

The bank has an exposure of Rs 35,735 crore to the telecom segment as of September. Of this, Rs 9,327 crore has become NPAs. It is difficult to assess the impact of the Supreme Court judgement on average gross revenue issue, involving a payout of over Rs 92,000 crore to the government, he said.

On branch network expansion, SBI has a target to have 600 new branches in FY20, as against 275 a year ago. About shelving the SBI General Insurance IPO plans, Kumar said the valuation has to go up to Rs 50,000 crore before the bank can begin a share sale process, and admitted that such a possibility is remote this fiscal. But they will go ahead with IPO for its cards business in the March quarter, he added.

Core net interest income, meanwhile, grew 17.67 per cent to Rs 24,600 crore, aided by 0.42 percentage point widening in the NIM to 3.22 per cent, but was suppressed by low loan growth. While only 32 per cent of working capital limits are being utilised by corporates now, the latest Reserve Bank of India data on credit growth indicates some reprieve and maintained the earlier credit growth guidance of 12-14 per cent, the bank said.

Slippages of loans were at Rs 8,805 crore, as against Rs 10,725 crore a year ago. The bank exuded confidence of keeping gross slippages under 2 per cent. “We have reached a situation where our gross slippages, even in not-so-good circumstances, are not likely to exceed 2 per cent,” the SBI Chairman said.

The bank’s retail exposure was at Rs 6.86 lakh crore, a growth of 18.90 per cent. Total deposits rose by 8.05 per cent to Rs 30.33 lakh crore. SBI is focusing on retail to grow the book, and has not yet faced any troubles from the auto sector, Kumar said.

On Friday, the bank’s shares zoomed 7.19 per cent to close at Rs 281.60 on the BSE.