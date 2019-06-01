Santosh Gangwar takes charge as Labour Minister: ‘Have already brought schemes for around 50 crore informal sector workers’

Taking charge of his ministry on Friday, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar made it clear that Team Modi 2.0 will work for welfare of informal sector workers and focus on labour reforms.

Advertising

“At present around six crore formal sector workers are covered by this ministry under various social security schemes. But the pervious NDA government brought schemes for welfare of around 50 crore informal sector workers,” he said. Gangwar was Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) in the previous NDA government.

On labour reforms, he said, “All labour codes would be pushed for passage in the Lok Sabha. We would try to complete the labour reform agenda. But, we want to take along all section and stakeholder in the process including trade unions, employers and civil societies”.

Out of the four proposed labour reforms, Wages Bill 2017 was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017 and was subsequently referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee. The panel gave its report in December 2018. Since the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved earlier this month, the Code on Wages Bill will have to be reintroduced.

The ministry is also formulating three other labour codes on industrial relations; social security and welfare; and occupational safety, health and working conditions. These proposals are at pre-legislative stage.

(With PTI inputs)