Rupee gains 53p to 10-wk high

The rupee on Friday rose to a level not seen in over 10 weeks, surging 53 paise to close at 73.69 against the US dollar taking cues from bullish equities ahead of the key speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
This is the best closing level for the rupee since June 16 this year.
Meanwhile, the Sensex rose 175.62 points, or 0.31 per cent, to its new closing peak of 56,124.72 — the first time it has closed above 56,000 — driven by strong buying in infrastructure, finance and pharma stocks. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,43,73,800.36 crore.
