Rupee falls 48 paise: Sensex plunges 690 points, joins sell-off in global markets

Indian stock markets on Friday joined a global sell-off and plunged close to 2 per cent as investors booked profits amid concerns over the world economic growth and threat of partial US government shutdown.

Despite soft crude oil prices and expectations of easier monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India, the BSE Sensex plunged 689.60 points, or 1.89 per cent, to 35,742.07, while the NSE Nifty slipped 197.70 points, or 1.81 per cent, to 10,754.

The 30-share index ended the week 527.93 points lower, and the broader Nifty lost 134 points.

Explained Oil & trade deficit decline, strong Re may boost markets Dalal Street has been showing volatile movements for some time now with domestic and global factors influencing the stock movements. While concern over global growth and threat of partial US government shutdown triggered sell-off on Friday, domestic investors used this opportunity to book profit after the recent rally. However, the situation is not that bad as Friday’s collapse shows that the fall in the crude oil prices, decline in trade deficit and the appreciation of the rupee are expected to boost Indian markets. Analysts don’t rule out year-end profit booking by foreign investors and fresh inflows in the early days of the new year. Corporate earnings, RBI policy measures, interim Budget and pre-election political realignments are also expected to influence the market direction in the coming days.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Concerns over the global economic growth and threat of partial US government shutdown created headwinds to the domestic market. The rupee gave up some gains due to volatility in bond yields. However, fall in oil prices is expected to provide strength to the rupee in the near term. Investors are using this opportunity to book profit after the recent rally … the market direction will turn positive as domestic economic indicators remain healthy.”

According to analysts, the fall in oil prices, strengthening of the rupee and pick up in domestic macros provided positive momentum to the market during the early days of the week. However, concerns over global economy growth and threat of partial US government shutdown triggered sell-off in the global market. Domestic investors used this opportunity to book profit after the recent rally. Global markets were influenced by US FOMC’s downward revision in US GDP growth to 2.3 per cent from 2.5 per cent in 2019. However, US Federal Reserve slashed the interest rate hike trajectory for CY19 to two from four in 2018, which is a positive for emerging markets.

According to Essel Mutual Fund chief investment officer Viral Berawala, after showing strength in the past few days despite weak global cues, Indian markets finally succumbed to negative cues of global slowdown, increased US borrowing costs and US-China trade wars. “Though India macro number continued to be good with lower crude, FII selling remained a major overhang in the market. Markets ignored positive news of PSU banks recapitalisation and selling was seen across the sectors,” Berawala said.

Concerns over the rupee also loomed over IT and tech stocks. The losers of the session include Reliance, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins, ITC, Maruti, L&T, HUL, Axis Bank, Wipro and IndusInd Bank, with all of them falling up to 4 per cent. On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid and Coal India were the only survivors in the Sensex list with gains of up to 1 per cent. BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices too witnessed heavy selling and fell 1.79 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Investors also took cues from world markets, which tumbled on fears of a potential US government shutdown and rising tension between the US and China. “Nifty couldn’t sustain above 10,950 and that reaffirms our consolidation view on index,” said Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking. The rupee, meanwhile, fell 48 paise to 70.18 against the US dollar. While the rupee gave up some gains due to volatility in bond yields, the fall in oil prices is expected to provide strength to the rupee in near term.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea’s Kospi ended 0.06 per cent higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.51 per cent; while, Japan’s Nikkei plunged 1.11 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.79 per cent. In Europe, Frankfurt’s DAX fell 0.62 per cent and Paris’ CAC 40 shed 0.97 per cent in their early deals. London’s FTSE too slipped 0.31 per cent.