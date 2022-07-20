scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Rupee depreciation against US dollar lower than other major currencies: CEA

The rupee for the first time touched a low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 4:17:32 pm
The domestic currency has depreciated about 7.5 per cent against the greenback in 2022 so far. (Photo: ANI/File)

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said that the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar has been lower than other major global currencies such as the Euro, the British pound and the Japanese yen.

He attributed depreciation in rupee and other currencies against the US dollar to the aggressive monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

As a result, outflow of foreign capital is taking place from various emerging economies including India, putting pressure on their domestic currencies.

“Japanese yen, Euro, Swiss franc, British Pound have depreciated much more against dollar (than the rupee),” he said on the sidelines of an event here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Both the government and RBI have taken measures to check the outflow of dollars and encourage inflow of foreign funds so that the depreciation of the domestic currency can be contained, he said.

Read |Rupee breaches 80 vs US Dollar: Here’s how analysts reacted

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced new liberalised rules to attract foreign inflows. Besides, the government has also raised import duty on gold imports.

The RBI raised the overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds as it announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows.

It has also increased interest rates in recent months, thus increasing the attractiveness of holding Indian rupees for residents and non-residents.

The rupee for the first time touched a low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday.

The domestic currency has depreciated about 7.5 per cent against the greenback in 2022 so far.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

Former minister MM Mani withdraws comment against woman MLA

Former minister MM Mani withdraws comment against woman MLA

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement