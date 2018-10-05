Rupee crosses 74-mark against US dollar for first time as RBI holds rates, hits new low of 74.13

Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
The rupee breached 74-mark against US dollar for the first time on Friday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2018 3:40:42 pm
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2018 3:40:42 pm

The rupee breached 74-mark against US dollar for the first time on Friday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows. The latest development comes after the Reserve Bank kept its key policy rate unchanged. The domestic currency was quoted 55 paise lower at 74.13 against the dollar soon after the RBI announced its monetary policy, reports PTI.

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and fears of widening current account deficit in the wake of soaring crude oil prices. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the local currency opened higher at 73.56 a dollar against its previous record low closing of 73.58. But, it failed to sustain the initial strength and fell back to breach the 74-mark.

On Thursday, the domestic unit plummeted by 24 paise to end at record low of 73.58 a dollar. The BSE Sensex too plunged by 584.53 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 34,584.63 in late afternoon trade.

