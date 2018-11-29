RS Sharma: TRAI to study overhaul of spectrum valuation method next year

With an aim to lay down next year’s agenda for the telecom sector, senior officials of the industry met Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Chairman on Wednesday, who said that the watchdog will initiate an in-depth consultation on general principles related to spectrum including its valuation methodology.

The meeting chaired by Sharma comprised officials from Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to discuss issues that need to be prioritised for 2019. The proposed consultation on the overhaul in framework of spectrum pricing will not have a bearing on the already submitted recommendations for auction of airwaves, Sharma said.

“We have received suggestions on spectrum-related issues, policy relating to spectrum auction, reserve price valuation methodology, spectrum leasing, surrendering, trading…all these things will be deliberated upon. We will bring out a consultation paper which will have all spectrum-related issues,” Sharma told reporters here. He added that telecom companies had been of the view that valuation method being used for spectrum had certain “deficiencies” and “inconsistencies”, and have therefore called for TRAI to look at all aspects of spectrum valuation and the frequency of auctions.

The debt-ridden Indian telecom industry has consistently complained about the high cost of spectrum, which is the biggest cost head for companies in the mobile services business. Issues pertaining to backhaul spectrum that augments signals between mobile towers and new spectrum bands for the purpose would also be part of the forthcoming consultation. TRAI, in August, had recommended rules and prices for the next round of spectrum auction that included radiowaves for 5G mobile services and other bands.

Currently, valuation of spectrum is done by TRAI based on the demand seen for a particular bandwidth in the previous auction. On the basis of whether the frequency is in high demand or low, along with various other factors, the reserve price for the next auction is set.

Apart from the discussions on issue on spectrum valuation, Sharma also raised red flags on the announced exercise by some telecom companies to weed out low revenue customers by disconnecting services if a user did not mandatorily recharge their prepaid accounts with a minimum amount.

“Tariff and plans are under forbearance and we don’t generally intervene. But if there is sufficient money in the account and despite that people are being told that the services will be disconnected, it is not correct,” Sharma said, adding that TRAI on Tuesday issued a directive to telecom operators, asking them not to disconnect services of customers with “sufficient” prepaid balance.

The telecom regulator has asked operators to “duly inform subscribers in a clear and transparent manner the date on which the current validity of existing plan would expire and the manner in which the subscriber can opt for the available plans including minimum recharge plan using subscriber’s available prepaid account balance or otherwise”. It also asked operators to provide all this information to subscribers through SMS immediately and “not later than 72 hours”. TRAI in its directive to operators said, “till such time, services of such customers who have balance in prepaid accounts equal to minimum recharge amount, should not be discontinued”.