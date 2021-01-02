‘RoDTEP benefits subject to conditions’

It added that things which will be notified shortly include details of export goods (tariff lines) eligible for scheme.

Availability of benefits under tax refund scheme RoDTEP for exporters would be subject to conditions, restriction, ineligibility and fulfilment of procedural requirements as notified by the government, a statement said on Friday.

The government on Thursday said it has decided to extend the benefit of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to all goods, with effect from Friday. “The benefit of RoDTEP would be available subject to the conditions, restriction, exclusions, ineligibility and fulfilment of the procedural requirements as notified,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It added that things which will be notified shortly include details of export goods (tariff lines) eligible for scheme.