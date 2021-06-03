Road ahead for RIL: Affordable smartphone, tie-ups with FB, Google

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday said it is working with Microsoft to enhance adoption of leading technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Strategic initiatives along with Facebook and Google will enhance consumer service offerings and facilitate greater digital inclusion in India,” RIL said in its Annual Report for FY21.

RIL arm Jio Platforms and Qualcomm have collaborated for local manufacturing of critical equipment to catalyse the 5G ecosystem in India, the report said. “In collaboration with Google as a strategic partner and investor, Jio aims to develop an entry-level affordable smartphone with an optimised operating system. Reliance aims to make India a ‘2G Mukt Bharat’ with the launch of Jio phones, which aim to upgrade 300 million 2G users to 4G.”

#ExpressFrontPage

It added that Qualcomm and Jio successfully tested 5G solutions in India, achieving the 1 Gbps milestone on the Jio 5G solution. “We are also excited with the development of a new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open, and software defined. Qualcomm and Jio successfully tested 5G solutions in India, achieving the 1 Gbps milestone on Jio 5G solution,” RIL said.