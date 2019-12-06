Rising inflation, need for clarity on fiscal policy prompt RBI to keep rates steady

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday unanimously decided to keep the key policy rate unchanged for the first time in 2019, as it worried about the rising inflation and felt that more time was needed for the impact of past rate cuts and more clarity on the fiscal policy and price fronts.

Unveiling the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy panel also sharply slashed its gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the fiscal 2019-20 to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, citing a weak domestic demand, further slowdown in global economic activity and geo-political tensions. The government had last week said the GDP growth in September 2019 quarter had plunged to 4.5 per cent, the lowest since the three months ended March 2013.

While the decision to keep the repo rate at 5.15 per cent was unexpected, the MPC said it will “continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target”. An accommodative stance typically means that the MPC will cut rates whenever it finds the space available to do so.

However, the RBI indicated there is monetary policy space for future action after considering the fiscal measures in the Budget and more clarity on inflation. “Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture. We would like to have better clarity about counter cyclical fiscal measures. You should allow the measures taken by the RBI and the government to play out,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“Timing is important rather than mechanically going about cutting rates,” he said, adding that inflation targeting is the MPC’s “primary mandate”. While the RBI had cut repo rates by 135 basis points (bps) in five policy reviews in 2019, the one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) has declined by only 49 bps. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans sanctioned by banks declined by only 44 bps.

Das pointed to rising inflation expectations of households and said inflation “will be high”. The MPC raised its inflation projection for the second half of the current financial year to 4.17-5.1 per cent from 3.5-3.7 per cent earlier. Under the RBI’s inflation targeting mandate, the MPC is supposed to keep headline inflation within a 2-6 per cent range, but it has typically targeted the midpoint of 4 per cent.

The MPC’s decision to pause surprised the markets and bankers, as they had expected a 25 bps cut thanks to GDP growth plunging to 4.5 per cent in September quarter. Other high frequency indicators such as core sector output for October, which contracted 5.8 per cent, and November auto sales point to sluggish demand.

In October, consumer price inflation rose to a 16-month high of 4.62 per cent. While most economists expected the MPC to look through this rise as transient, the MPC said that “the upsurge in prices of vegetables is likely to continue in immediate months.” It also pointed to “incipient price pressures seen in other food items such as milk, pulses, and sugar are likely to be sustained, with implications for the trajectory of food inflation.”

The RBI panel also indicated that various high frequency indicators suggest that domestic and external demand conditions have remained weak. “Based on the early results, the business expectations index of the Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook survey indicates a marginal pickup in business sentiments in Q4 (January-March),” the MPC statement said.

The RBI Governor said the monetary policy easing since February 2019 and the government measures “are expected to revive sentiment and spur domestic demand.” The RBI expects growth to pick up in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 at 5.9-6.3 per cent.

The MPC also said it was waiting for more insights from the forthcoming Union Budget.

Addressing a press conference, Das said the forthcoming union budget will provide better insight into further measures to be undertaken by the Government and their impact on growth. The RBI said most banks had linked their lending rates to the policy repo rate of the Reserve Bank.

