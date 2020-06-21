Rising foreign currency assets propel forex reserves to record high

The continued inflow of funds by foreign investors despite a slowdown in economic growth has fuelled the rise in forex reserves. (Representational Image) The continued inflow of funds by foreign investors despite a slowdown in economic growth has fuelled the rise in forex reserves. (Representational Image)

The country’s forex reserves jumped substantially by $5.942 billion to touch a life-time high of $507.644 billion in the week to June 12, helped by a significant jump in foreign currency assets (FCA), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

In the previous week ended June 5, the foreign exchange reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time, after it surged by a massive $8.22 billion and reached $501.703 billion, according to the weekly data released by the RBI.

In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $5.106 billion to $468.737 billion. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

According to economists, the increase in foreign exchange reserves is due to higher capital inflows and also due to the narrowing current account deficit as trade activities have come to a standstill due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gold reserves in the reporting week rose by $821 million to $33.173 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $12 million to $1.454 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also rose by $3 million to $4.280 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

The rising forex reserves give a lot of comfort to the government and the RBI in managing India’s external and internal financial issues at a time when economic growth may contract in 2020-21. It’s a big cushion in the event of any crisis on the economic front and enough to cover the import bill of the country for a year. The rising reserves have also helped the rupee to strengthen against the dollar. Reserves provide a level of confidence to markets that a country can meet its external obligations, demonstrate the backing of domestic currency by external assets, assist the government in meeting its foreign exchange needs and external debt obligations and maintain a reserve for national disasters or emergencies.

Experts say that in times of dwindling economic activity and growth, the rising forex reserves provide a lot of strength as they now cover one year of import expenditure.

-WITH PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd