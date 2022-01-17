Riding on market rally, equity schemes get record inflow of `91,000 cr in 2021

With stock markets witnessing a bullish phase and the Sensex gaining 22 per cent in 2021, equity mutual funds (MFs) saw record net inflows of Rs 91,000 crore during the year, as against just Rs 9,100 crore in the previous year.

In 2021, investors put a larger amount of their money in equity-oriented mutual funds, drawn by the strong gains in the underlying equity market. Passive funds got Rs 1.14 lakh crore and hybrid funds Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Passive funds and hybrid funds benefitted from a spate of new fund offers, at 41 and 8 funds, respectively.

On the other hand, debt mutual funds saw net outflow of Rs 35,000 crore in 2021 as investors shied away from the category amid a fall in returns and as investors waited on the side lines, monitoring probable interest hikes by the Reserve Bank of India. The central bank, however, refrained from hiking interest rate during the year, staying more supportive of growth. The RBI stayed tolerant of high inflation given that most of it was due to supply -side factors (oil and commodity prices), according to a Crisil report.

Open-ended debt-oriented mutual funds saw inflows of Rs 2.01 lakh crore during 2020 even as equity-oriented funds saw net inflows of just Rs 9,100 crore.

The MF industry logged net inflows of Rs 1.14 lakh crore in 2021 through systematic investment plans (SIPs), crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in any calendar year since AMFI started declaring this data. The last month of 2021 also saw SIP flows come in at their record monthly high of Rs 11,300 crore, after crossing the Rs 11,000-crore mark for the first time in November 2021.

Furthermore, the number of SIP accounts rose to 4.91 crore, accounting for Rs 5.65 lakh crore of the industry’s assets as of December. ETFs become the largest MF category while liquid funds lose sheen Benefitting from the strong inflows from the EPFO and other pension trusts, together with new launches and individual investor interest, assets of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged to overtake liquid funds as the largest MF category in 2021. The category closed 2021 with assets of Rs 3.84 lakh crore compared with Rs 3.61 lakh crore for liquid funds, Crisil said.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI will likely hike the reverse repo rate during its February review, to narrow the corridor with the repo rate to 25 basis points, and follow this up with a 25-bps hike in repo rate in March as demand-side pressures on inflation start to rise, Crisil said. The upward movement in yields is expected to reduce the sheen of long -maturity debt funds, making short-maturity debt funds such as floating rate funds and roll-down strategy funds such as target maturity debt funds better bets for investors.