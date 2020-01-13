Retail inflation spikes to 7.35% in December, highest in over 5 years

The inflation in the food basket spiked to 14.12 per cent in December 2019 as against 10.01 per cent the preceding month. (Representational image) The inflation in the food basket spiked to 14.12 per cent in December 2019 as against 10.01 per cent the preceding month. (Representational image)

India’s retail inflation rate climbed to a 65-month high after it rose 7.35 per cent in the month of December 2019, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.54 per cent in the month of November and 2.11 per cent in December 2018.

The latest CPI data exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation within the range of 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket rose to 14.12 per cent in the month of December against 10.01 per cent in November. In December 2018, the CFPI saw a negative growth of (-)2.65 per cent, the MoSPI data showed.

Commenting on the inflation figures, Deepthi Mary Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services said “It was more or less expected that the inflation rate for December will breach the upper band of 6 per cent, due to the rising vegetable prices. However, inflation rate of 7.35 percent is at the higher end. The slight improvement in core inflation could be attributed to the tariff hikes by the telecom operators. Food inflation might subside in the coming months, but the pressure on crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions is an area of concern. In the current scenario, RBI will hold the rates in February, and would also keep a close watch on the fiscal deficit figures, before resuming the rate cuts.”

