Retail inflation inches up to 2.86 per cent in March

India’s retail inflation saw a marginal rise of 2.86 per cent in March on account of increase in prices of food articles and fuel, according to government data released Friday.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.57 per cent in February this year. On yearly basis, it was 4.28 per cent in March 2018.

The data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that inflation in food basket rose to 0.3 per cent in March from (-) 0.66 per cent in the previous month.

The rate of price rise was also higher in ‘fuel and light’ category. The inflation in the segment rose to 2.42 per cent as against 1.24 per cent in February.