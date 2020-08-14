Retail inflation hits 6.93% in July on costlier food items

The headline inflation for April and May had hit 7.22 per cent and 6.27 per cent, respectively, but the price pressure was mostly aided by dearer food articles. (File)

Retail inflation spiked to 6.93 per cent in July, against a revised 6.23 per cent in June, despite a purported Covid-induced demand compression in the economy. While food inflation reversed an easing trajectory witnessed in May and June to hit as much as 9.62 per cent in July, core inflation, too, inched up to a 21-month peak of about 5.87 per cent, reflecting underlying price pressure in the economy.

The headline inflation for April and May had hit 7.22 per cent and 6.27 per cent, respectively, but the price pressure was mostly aided by dearer food articles. However, even core inflation has risen from about 4 per cent in March to 5.87 per cent in July. This suggests supply disruptions may have more than offset any demand destruction in the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.