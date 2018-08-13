Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
  • Retail inflation falls to 9-month low of 4.17% as vegetable and fruit prices dip

Retail inflation falls to 9-month low of 4.17% as vegetable and fruit prices dip

Based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation for June has also been revised downwards to 4.92 per cent from the earlier estimate of 5 per cent, as per the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data released today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2018 6:23:13 pm
vegetables and fruits Representational Picture. (Reuters photo)
Due to the slowdown in prices of fruits and vegetables, India’s retail inflation fell to nine-month low of 4.17 per cent in July, according to the government data released on Monday. The previous low was recorded in October 2017 at 3.58 per cent.

As per the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), for June has also been revised downwards to 4.92 per cent from the earlier estimate of 5 per cent.

As for year-on-year comparison, retail inflation had increased by 2.36 per cent in July last year.

The CSO data revealed that inflation in vegetables declined by (-) 2.19 per cent last month, compared to 7.8 per cent in June.
The rate of price rise in fruits slowed down 6.98 per cent, as against over 10 per cent in the previous month.

As per the data, the inflation in protein rich items like meat and fish, and also milk was also slower in July compared to the previous month.

However, inflation in the ‘fuel and light’ segment based on the changes in the CPI increased to 7.96 per cent from 7.14 in the previous month.

(With PTI inputs)

