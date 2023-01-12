scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Retail inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72% in December

Separately, India’s factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose to 7.1 per cent in November 2022.

Last month, the retail inflation print had come to its lowest level since December 2021. (Express photo by Chirag Chotaliya/File)
India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to one-year low of 5.72 per cent last month, down from 5.88 per cent in November, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Thursday.

Separately, India’s factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose to 7.1 per cent in November 2022 as opposed to a contraction of (-)4.0 per cent in October.

eXPLAINED |Inflation under 6%, but here’s why RBI may not moderate hawkish stand yet

The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review.

Last month, the retail inflation print had come to its lowest level since December 2021. The CPI came below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent for the first time in the calendar year 2022.

The government has mandated the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 17:44 IST
