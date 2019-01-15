Retail inflation drops to 18-month low in December

Softening food and fuel prices continued to push down inflation rates both at the wholesale and retail levels, with the inflation print based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) sliding to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent in December and that based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) slipping to an eight-month low of 3.80 per cent.

Government data released on Monday showed that this is the second consecutive month for moderation in WPI inflation and the third consecutive month for easing of headline retail inflation, giving rise to expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy meeting next month.

At 2.19 per cent, the CPI inflation is lower than RBI’s projected inflation rate at 2.7-3.2 per cent for October-March 2018-19. At the retail level, food inflation based on Consumer Food Price Index continued to remain in the negative territory at (-)2.51 per cent in December as against (-)2.61 per cent in previous month. At wholesale level, deflation in food articles stood at 0.07 per cent in December, against 3.31 per cent in November.

Fuel and light inflation rate at retail level eased to 4.54 per cent in December from 7.39 per cent in November on account of lowering of prices of petrol and diesel. As per WPI inflation data, inflation rate for the ‘fuel and power’ basket slumped to 8.38 per cent in December, nearly half of 16.28 per cent recorded in November. Individually, in petrol and diesel inflation was 1.57 per cent and 8.61 per cent, respectively, and for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) it was 6.87 per cent during December.

Explained RBI now expected to change stance, undertake rate cut Food and fuel prices have pushed down inflation rates at both retail and wholesale levels. In fact, retail inflation at 2.19 per cent in December has fallen below the lower range of the RBI’s projected inflation rate of 2.7-3.2 per cent for October-March 2018-19. The Reserve Bank of India, which tracks retail inflation, is now expected to not only change its stance in its February meeting but also possibly undertake a rate cut. Though lower inflation rate brings good news for consumers, this could be an indication of continuing weakness in rural incomes and slowdown in overall demand.

The inflation based on the CPI was 2.33 per cent in November and 5.21 per cent in December 2017. The previous low inflation was 1.46 per cent in June 2017. The WPI-based inflation rate stood at 4.64 per cent in November 2018 and 3.58 per cent in December 2017.

Economists expect inflation rate to moderate further, paving way for RBI to not only change the stance in its February meeting but also consider a rate cut.

Shubhada Rao, chief economist, Yes Bank said, “Going forward we expect further downside in our average inflation projection of 4 per cent in FY 19, closer to 3.5- 3.7 per cent band. This paves way for the MPC to not just change its stance to neutral but also mull over a possible rate cut. The inflation trajectory looks below 4 per cent over the next quarter.”

Some other economists expect a rate cut by the RBI, but they said food and fuel prices will continue to remain a risk for inflation. Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings said, “The key risks to inflation continue to be food and oil prices. Crude oil price has once again increased to high fifties in January 2019 from low fifties in December 2018 and Rupee has depreciated vis-à-vis US dollar in January 2019. December 2018 CPI inflation is closer to lower bound of RBI’s inflation target. Against this backdrop Ind-Ra believes the probability of change in stance by RBI in its February 2019 MPC are high. Major factor to be watched out is fiscal deficit in FY19, which may miss the budget target.”

Sinha further said that demand conditions though remain strong with core-core inflation (excluding food, fuel & light and transport & communication) rising in December.

“However, on quarterly basis core-core inflation in Q3 FY19 declined to 5.5 per cent from 6.1 per cent in Q1 FY19. This shows that demand conditions may show weakness which may translate into slower growth in second half of FY19 compared to H1.”