Responsible tourism in focus at 10th Kerala Travel Mart 

Kochangode Govindan holds a traditional bow and arrow as he helps a visitor hit the bull’s eye. Back home in the Ambalavayal village of Wayanad, Govindan, from the Kuruma Adivasi community, still uses such bamboo-made bow and arrows to hunt. At the 10th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) at Samudrika and Sagara Convention Centre, Willingdon Island, Kochi, Govindan is a signpost of Kerala’s Responsible Tourism initiatives. The three-day fair opened on Thursday.

With nearly 325 sellers in 400 stalls, KTM has 1,635 buyers from leading firms in the tourism industry, both domestic and global. With nearly 545 buyers from 66 countries including the US, Russia, Japan, China, Australia and Britain, this year promises to be much larger. The official records show 1,090 domestic buyers. While the Kerala government aims to generate five lakh jobs in three years, tourism secretary Rani George points to how Malabar in north Kerala can be an asset. “It’s got its scenic views but we also have plans for the Thalaserry Heritage Project and a Malabar River Cruise, for which we are building the infrastructure. Our Tourism Readiness Survey based on destination, connectivity and readiness, showed that most of our destinations were ready within a month of the floods.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised on promoting Responsible Tourism as the way forward. If the floods this year brought the state to a standstill, its largest revenue generating industry was at the forefront of rescue operations. Contributing nearly 10 per cent to the state GDP and providing nearly 1.5 million jobs, the tourism sector couldn’t help but jump into the flood waters.

Rupeshkumar K, coordinator of State Responsible Tourism Mission, says: “For the first time, the gap between the community and the industry closed. Until now, tourism was a bad word given the unethical development that was rampant in many parts of Kerala. However, with the floods, resorts, homestays and houseboat operators opened their doors to victims and much of the relief and rehabilitation work continues. We have started initiatives in Chendamangalam and Aramula, where many families of weavers and mirror-makers were affected. As part of the roadmap post floods, we will work with gram sabhas in select areas in 7 districts and begin community-led resource mapping, where the focus will be on the flora-fauna, local produce and festivals of the area. We are offering skill development in these areas and helping communities network with the tourism industry so that livelihoods can increase. Next month, we will go online with locally produced goods, both perishable and non-perishable items, which we will authenticate.”

While at KTM most of the sellers of hotels, resorts, homestays and ayurvedic spas wanted to look past the floods into a brighter future, Gopinath Parayil, founder, The Blue Yonder travel company, who has been instrumental in initiating the Chekutty dolls as an upcycling project of the Chendamangalam weaving looms, says, “we should celebrate the resilience of people. The floods have given the weavers an opportunity to work with new designers for new markets, and that’s a fantastic change,” as he points to his stall, where he used the flood-ravaged silk saris as a backdrop, and the Chekutty dolls at eight-foot lining the walls to show just how high the waters were.

