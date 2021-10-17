Reserves overcome slump, rise $2.03 billion to hit $639.5 billion

The forex reserves overcame their poor run to rise by $2.039 billion to $639.516 billion during the week ended October 8, as per date from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the previous week ended October 1, the foreign exchange — forex — reserves had slid by $1.169 billion to $637.477 billion. The forex kitty had surged by $8.895 billion to a life time high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3.

During the reporting week ended October 8, the rise in the reserves was on account of an increase in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), RBI data on Friday showed.

FCA rose by $1.55 billion to $577.001 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

Expressed in dollar terms, FCA include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $464 million to $38.022 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $28 million to $19.268 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $3 million to $5.225 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. —WITH PTI