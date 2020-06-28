‘Requested ComMin to allow export of PPE kits’

Workers at a Maheshtala workshop in Kolkata manufacture 15,000 PPE kits daily. (Photo: Partha Paul) Workers at a Maheshtala workshop in Kolkata manufacture 15,000 PPE kits daily. (Photo: Partha Paul)

Stating the importance of export orientation as well as import substitution, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday said the country is producing large quantities of Personal Protective Equipment kits, adding he has requested the Commerce Ministry to allow their export.

“Over two months ago, India imported PPE kits from China through a special flight and now, the country is producing over 5 lakh PPE kits per day. I have requested the Commerce Ministry to allow export of PPE kits,” Gadkari said while addressing a webinar organised by GAME task force on International MSME Day.

The government had on January 31 banned exports of PPE kits and other medical coveralls including N-95 masks. Gadkari launched the report of the GAME National Task Force for MSMEs, entailing industry-wide recommendations to boost the units and entrepreneurial dynamism. KP Krishnan, former secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said MSMEs need financial and regulatory support in the short term. He suggested NPA classification should be redone for the sector, so that the borrowers can get more time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd