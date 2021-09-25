Relentless reforms by Centre since 2014: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday “relentless reforms were brought by the Central government since 2014 to shift the economy from being fragile to the fastest growing economy”.

“… Since 2014, relentless reforms are brought by the Central government. From legislative corrections to administrative corrections, every possible effort was made to take India on the atmanirbharta track and shifting the country’s economy from being fragile to fastest growing economy,” she said, according to a release issued by the Haryana government.

Sitharaman was in Panchkula on Friday.

The Minister added various digital and economic reforms have been brought in every sector.

“I can see very clearly signs of revival and good signs of revival. Otherwise my revenue collection would not be where it is, both the GST and direct taxation,” Sitharaman was quoted by PTI as saying while addressing a separate press conference in Chandigarh.